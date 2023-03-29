Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 23 cents to $72.97 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 37 cents to $78.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $2.67 a gallon. April heating oil fell 11 cents to $2.66 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $6.60 to $1,966.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 5 cents to $23.47 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.09 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.67 Japanese yen from 130.80 yen. The euro rose to $1.0844 from $1.0842.