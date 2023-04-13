India’s stretched health care fails millions in rural areas

SURGUJA, India (AP) — Two Indigenous women both have a genetic blood disorder but lead vastly different lives. They grew up close to each other in a rural area of India. But India’s health system is spread too thin across its vast countryside, and health outcomes in a country whose population will soon overtake China’s as the world’s largest can be defined by luck. That means one woman is in constant pain and unable to move, while the other her social worker. Health inequities aren’t unique to India, but the sheer scale of its population means that fragile systems are more stretched. Hundreds of millions of rural Indians struggle to access care because the country just doesn’t have enough medical facilities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.