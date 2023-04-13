Mississippi city faces tough road rebuilding after tornado

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — A tornado that carved a path of destruction through the Mississippi Delta last month destroyed roughly 300 homes and businesses and killed 13 people in Rolling Fork. The small city has a proud history, claiming blues legend Muddy Waters as a native son and a role in the invention of the teddy bear. But it sits in one of the country’s poorest regions, and many wonder whether their small-town bonds and shared heritage will be enough to convince one another to stay. Those intending to remain hope for a reborn Rolling Fork with more jobs and better infrastructure. But high inflation, rising interest rates and doubts about how aid will be spent pose challenges to the rebuilding effort.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

