Wells Fargo tops Wall Street 1Q targets, earning $5 billion

Wells Fargo beat sales and profit targets in the first quarter of the year, a period that saw the collapse of two banks that rattled the financial sector and the broader stock market. Wells earned $5 billion in the period, or $1.23 per share, beating analyst projections by 10 cents a share. Revenue of $20.7 billion topped Wall Street’s target of $20.1 billion. Sales and profit also came in well ahead of last year’s first quarter, when the San Francisco-based bank posted net earnings of $3.8 billion, or 91 cents per share, on sales of $17.6 billion. Shares of Wells Fargo jumped 3% in premarket trading.

