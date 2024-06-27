Karen Read once ‘admired’ the Boston police boyfriend she’s accused of killing

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — The woman charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend had dated him briefly when they were in their 20s, and they reconnected during the pandemic. Karen Read was a financial analyst and adjunct professor at Bentley College when she resumed dating John O’Keefe. He had moved to suburban Canton to take care of his niece and nephew, and Read usually stayed with him. But their relationship was turbulent. Prosecutors say it soured so much that after a night of drinking in January 2022, she hit him with her SUV and left him to die. Her lawyers say she’s the victim of a police cover-up.

