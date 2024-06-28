Tractor Supply is ending DEI and climate efforts after conservative backlash online

NEW YORK (AP) — Tractor Supply says it is ending an array of corporate diversity and climate efforts. It’s a move that comes after the rural retailer was hit by weeks of online conservative backlash. Tractor Supply said Thursday that it will eliminate all of its diversity, equity and inclusion roles while ending current DEI goals. The company added that it would stop sponsoring Pride festivals or voting campaigns and withdraw its carbon emissions goals. These changes mark a stunning shift in policy and previous messaging from Tractor Supply, which once touted the progress of its diversity and inclusion efforts. The move also arrives amid a wider backdrop of conservative backlash and legal attacks targeting companies’ diversity and inclusion efforts across industries.

