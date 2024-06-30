A Taliban delegation attends a UN-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan, with women excluded

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban delegation is attending a United Nations-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan after organizers said women would be excluded from the gathering. The two-day meeting is the third U.N.-sponsored gathering on the Afghan crisis in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Taliban were not invited to the first meeting, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said they set unacceptable conditions for attending the second one in February. Those included demands that Afghan civil society members be excluded from the talks and that the Taliban be treated as the country’s legitimate rulers.

