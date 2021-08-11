Floods hit northern Turkey; 1 killed, several missing

AP National

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say heavy rains have triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey, killing one person and leaving several others missing. The floods hit the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop. The worst-hit area appeared to be in Kastamonu where a town was inundated and dozens of cars were swept away. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops in the neighboring province of Sinop. The force of the floods surprised locals, with one man saying “With 10 minutes, everywhere was flooded.” The floods came as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish a wildfire in Mugla province, which runs along the Aegean Sea.