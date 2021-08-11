Judge orders new evaluation for man in 2015 pier killing

AP National

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco has ordered a new mental health evaluation for a Mexican man acquitted of murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a woman on a busy public pier. The killing of Kate Steinle became a national flashpoint over immigration because Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was in the country illegally. A case on separate federal gun charges has been pending since U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria raised “serious concerns” about his mental capacity last year. Chhabria says in a Wednesday court order that he questions Garcia Zarate’s mental capacity after he was unwilling to follow his attorney’s advice to plead not guilty.