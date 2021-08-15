USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

AP National

By ASHRAF KHALIL and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps — officially known as the SNAP program — will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.