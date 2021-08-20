Scottish Greens agree to back pro-independence government

AP National

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens have agreed a power-sharing deal that falls short of an official coalition government but could pave the way to another referendum on Scotland’s independence from the U.K. in the coming couple of years. The two parties, who have been locked in negotiations since May after the SNP fell one seat short of an overall majority in the Scottish elections, will cement the pro-independence majority in the devolved Edinburgh-based parliament over the coming five years. SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said Friday that the agreement “undoubtedly marks a historic moment.”