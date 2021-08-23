Tear gas hurled in Albania at Bosnian Serb singer’s concert

AP National

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested two people for allegedly hurling tear gas cannisters during a concert by a Bosnian Serb musician whom many in the country accuse of not condemning the war in Kosovo. A statement on Monday said a 21-year-old man was arrested after hurling a tear gas cannister while songwriter and composer Goran Bregovic performed Sunday night at the Korca Beer Fest, 165 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Tirana. Another man was arrested after trying to stop police from taking the initial suspect away. Bregovic didn’t stop singing but the tear gas caused panic among some fans.