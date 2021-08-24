TikTok to let users shop through app with Shopify deal

AP National

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

TikTok users will soon be able to buy stuff directly through the short videos on the app. Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said Tuesday that businesses will be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles to create a “mini-storefront” that links directly to their online store for checkout. The shopping tool is available to merchants in the U.S. and the U.K. and will roll out to more regions in the coming months. Shopify already had a deal with TikTok that let merchants create “shoppable” video ads that drive customers to online stores.