Activists block court on eve of key ruling in Poland

AP National

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A group of pro-democracy activists in Poland have entered the grounds of the country’s constitutional court in an act of civil disobedience. Their action Monday took place on the eve of an expected court ruling critical to the country’s future relationship with the rest of the European Union. Judges of the Constitutional Tribunal are scheduled to convene on Tuesday to decide what has primacy — the nation’s own constitution or the law of the 27-member bloc.