Officials: Gadhafi son freed after 7-plus years in detention

AP National

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say they have released one of Muammar Gadhafi’s sons after more than seven years of detention in the capital of Tripoli. Al-Saadi Gadhafi walked free Sunday from Tripoli’s al-Hadaba prison, where many Gadhafi regime officials are being held pending trial, mostly in connection to the crackdown on the 2011 uprising that toppled the longtime ruler and led to his killing. The country’s interim prime minister announced his release early Monday, saying the move was taken to comply with a previous court order. Al-Saadi Gadhafi had been smuggled across the desert to Niger in 2011 just as his father’s regime was crumbling. He was extradited to Libya in March 2014.