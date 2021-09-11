Queen offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ on anniversary of 9-11

AP National

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity. In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the “terrible attacks.” She says, “my thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.’’