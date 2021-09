Friction among Taliban pragmatists, hard-liners intensifies

AP National

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The friction between pragmatists and ideologues in the Taliban leadership has intensified since the group formed a hard-line Cabinet last week that is more in line with their harsh rule in the 1990s than their recent promises of inclusiveness. That’s according to two Afghans familiar with the power struggle unfolding behind the scenes. But rumors have been circulating of a recent violent confrontation between the two camps at the presidential palace. This included claims that the leader of the pragmatic faction, Abdul Ghani Baradar, was killed. The rumors reached such intensity that an audio recording and handwritten statement, both purportedly by Baradar himself, denied he had been killed.