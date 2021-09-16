France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

AP National

PARIS (AP) — French officials said Thursday that France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops. The French foreign minister called Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. The defense minister said the killing happened a few weeks ago but it took time to confirm his identity. The French government says Al-Sahrawi personally ordered the killing of six French aid workers and their Niger colleagues last year. His group was also behind a 2017 attack that killed U.S. and Niger military personnel.