NTSB to investigate Tesla crash in Florida that left 2 dead

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say they will investigate a fiery Tesla crash that left two people dead in South Florida. The National Transportation Safety Board says three investigators are traveling next week to Coral Gables, where a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway and collided with a tree Monday. The NTSB investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the vehicle. Officials didn’t immediately know whether the car’s self-driving feature was being used or what caused the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred near a residential intersection, and it wasn’t immediately known whether speed was a factor.