Feds `examining’ shooting of Black man by Georgia trooper

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’re examining the fatal shooting of a Black man by a Georgia state trooper last year during an attempted traffic stop involving a broken tail light. The office of acting U.S. Attorney David Estes in Savannah said Monday that it was consulting with the FBI about the August 2020 death of Julian Lewis in rural Screven County. State Trooper Jacob G. Thompson was fired and charged with murder in a state court. Then the prosecution stalled in June when a grand jury declined to indict the ex-trooper. , Thompson’s defense attorney, Keith Barber, has said the former trooper acted in self-defense when he shot Lewis.