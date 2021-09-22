Woman plans to help fellow Rwandan amputees get prosthetics

AP National

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A Rwandan woman who was orphaned during her country’s genocide and lost part of her leg to childhood cancer has been fitted with a new prosthetic leg. Claudine Humure travelled from the African nation to Massachusetts for a final fitting at Next Step Bionics and Prosthetics in Newton earlier this week. Humure’s new leg was provided free by the prosthetic clinic and features the latest in artificial limb technology. Humure is enrolling in a graduate program at the University of Washington in Seattle next week. She hopes to eventually open a nonprofit clinic providing affordable prosthetics to her fellow Rwandans.