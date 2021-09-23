CDC advisers try to work out the details on booster shots

AP National

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writers

With booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now authorized in the U.S., government advisers have reconvened to tackle the most contentious question yet: Exactly who should roll up their sleeves right away? Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer vaccine for a broad swath of Americans: those 65 and older, people at high risk of severe illness, and health care workers and others in danger of becoming infected on the job. But that was not the last hurdle. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to vote Thursday on how many of the roughly 26 million Americans who had their last Pfizer dose at least six months ago should go ahead and get that third shot.