Germany probes Turk over alleged spying on Gulen supporters

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are investigating a Turkish man who was arrested in Dusseldorf on suspicion that he spied on supporters of cleric Fethullah Gulen’s movement while acting on behalf of Turkish intelligence. The suspect was detained at a Duesseldorf hotel on Sept. 17 after an employee found a weapon on him. Federal prosecutors said they are investigating the arrested man on suspicion of espionage and a violation of weapons law. They said Friday there are indications that Ali D. collected information on supporters of the Gulen movement living in the Cologne area for Turkey’s MIT intelligence service. Turkey has blamed U.S.-based Muslim cleric Gulen for an attempted coup in 2016. Gulen rejects the accusation.