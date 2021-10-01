Taliban say they have raided IS hideout north of Kabul

AP National

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says Taliban fighters have raided a hideout of the Islamic State group north of the capital, Kabul, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants. The spokesman says the raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province on Friday. Her didn’t provide more details and his statement could not be independently verified. He says the raid followed an arrest by the Taliban of two IS members linked to a roadside bombing that targeted their vehicle in the city, wounding four fighters. A key rival and enemy of the Taliban, the IS is based largely in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.