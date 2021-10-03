Can Democrats hold together? Biden’s agenda depends on it

AP National

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi likes to say the Democrats’ diversity is its strength and unity is its power. But the party’s diversity of opinions is pulling apart President Joe Biden’s expansive federal government overhaul. And it’s going to take full-scale party unity to get it over the finish line. Biden will travel Tuesday to Michigan to sell his vision directly to the American people. Democrats are trimming his $3.5 trillion plan, which aims to raise taxes on big businesses and the wealthy and put the money into health care, education and other investments.