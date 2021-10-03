Skip to Content
Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 5 as storm moves into Oman

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen has risen to five. Authorities in Oman said Monday they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle. That comes a day after a child similarly drowned and two foreigners from Asia died in a landslide. Iran state television said rescuers found the body of one of five fishermen who went missing off Pasabandar. That’s a fishing village near the Islamic Republic’s border with Pakistan. Winds from Shaheen now gust up to 90 kph (55 mph) and continue to weaken.

Associated Press

