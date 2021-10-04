Canada cites US treaty in pipeline dispute in Michigan

AP National

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Canada is getting deeply involved in a dispute over an oil pipeline in Michigan. Canada informed a judge that it is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States. That step should suspend a lawsuit by Michigan to shut down the pipeline. Line 5 is operated by Enbridge. It runs from Wisconsin to Michigan to Ontario, Canada. A section of the pipeline is in the Great Lakes above Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel say Line 5 is risky and should be shut down. Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline under a deal made with Whitmer’s predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder.