Oklahoma judge blocks 2 abortion laws, allows 3 others

AP National

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has temporarily blocked two new anti-abortion laws from taking effect next month, including a measure that would prevent abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. But District Judge Cindy Truong on Monday ruled that she would allow three other ones to take effect Nov. 1 that one abortion rights advocate says will be “catastrophic” to the ability of women to access abortion services. Those three would create new restrictions on medication-induced abortions and require all doctors who perform abortions to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. An attorney for the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which challenged the new laws, says the center plans to appeal the ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.