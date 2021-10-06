Alaska man faces charges over threatening Murkowski’s life

AP National

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Court documents unsealed Wednesday allege an Alaska man threatened to hire an assassin to kill U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. In a separate threat left in a voice message at Murkowski’s Washington office, the caller asked if the Alaska Republican knew what a .50 caliber shell does to a human head. Jay Allen Johnson of Delta Junction was scheduled to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks Wednesday for making threat against Murkowski and another unnamed U.S. senator. His federal public defender didn’t return a message seeking comment. Neither senator was named in court documents, but a spokesperson for Murkowski says the Alaska Republican was a target of the death threat.