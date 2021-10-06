Philippine VP to seek presidency, will face dictator’s son

AP National

By JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition, says she will run for president in next year’s elections in a long-anticipated decision. The liberal lawyer could face a potentially bruising faceoff with her opponent in the 2016 vice presidential race, the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. The growing list of aspirants to replace President Rodrigo Duterte also includes retired boxing great Manny Pacquiao, a former national police chief and the popular Manila mayor. Talks failed to unite the key candidates behind a single contender, which opens room in the crowded race for whoever Duterte and his ruling party will endorse as well.