Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — The Libyan Red Crescent says at least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya. They were found near the western Libyan town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent’s branch in the town said. The bodies were handed over to authorities for burial. The migrants likely drowned. The U.N. migration agency says more than 1,100 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off Libya so far this year. The Red Crescent on Tuesday posted images purporting to show its workers carrying white body bags with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.