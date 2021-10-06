Ukraine’s Holocaust center names Nazi Babi Yar killers

AP National

YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Holocaust memorial center has revealed the names of 159 Nazi SS troops who took part in the killing of Jews during the Babi Yar massacre in Ukraine eight decades after one of the most infamous Nazi mass slaughters of World War II. Nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in the Babi Yar ravine in the Ukrainian capital when Kyiv was under Nazi occupation in 1941. SS troops carried out the massacre with local collaborators. The presidents of Ukraine, Israel and Germany are set to attend a ceremony in Kyiv on Wednesday to remember the victims of the massacre.