Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 1:13 AM

Iraq, UAE sign contract to build 5 solar power stations

KIFI

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has signed a contract with a United Arab Emirates-based renewable energy developer to build five solar power plants in the oil-rich country with a chronic energy problem.  The signing took place in Baghdad Wednesday between Iraqi officials and the chief executive officer of Masdar, in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The agreement says the plants would be developed in four provinces across the country. Iraq hopes the agreement would help mitigate its energy supply gap. The country is a major oil producer with plentiful energy resources. Still, Iraq suffers daily power outages due to rampant corruption, an aging grid and other technical issues.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content