Jury convicts ex-professor of murder in stabbing death

AP National

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Northwestern University professor of first-degree murder in the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend. Jurors in Cook County deliberated less than two hours Thursday before returning the guilty verdict against Wyndham Lathem, a renowned microbiologist whom Northwestern fired after he fled the Chicago area following the killing. During nine days of testimony, prosecutors described the 47-year-old Lathem as a coldblooded killer who stabbed defenseless 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Defense attorneys argued their client was a bystander framed by the actual killer, alleged co-conspirator, Andrew Warren, a British national who has pleaded guilty to his role in the slaying.