Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still ‘tense’

MADRID (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma has shut down again due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks. Scientists say the scenario is “still tense.” The eruption has settled down in recent days, though the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava. The area also witnessed 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 over the previous 24 hours. The lava has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and destroyed more than 600 houses. But officials said the molten rock from the crater is now flowing down a so-called lava tube straight into the sea.