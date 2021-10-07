Thailand police seeking protesters in shooting of officer

AP National

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they are seeking four suspects in connection with the shooting of a policeman in the head during a violent street protest in Bangkok. The Wednesday night incident, in which the policeman was badly injured, was a major escalation in a series of wild melees that began several months ago between police and militant anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of the prime minister. On most evenings, hardcore protesters burn tires and throw fireworks, among other objects, at the police, who respond with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets. Both sides have suffered injuries. The protests are an offshoot of a pro-democracy movement that began in early 2020 against the government, which it says is undemocratic.