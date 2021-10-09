Eastern Congo residents worried amid new Ebola case

AP National

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Residents of the eastern Congolese city of Beni expressed concern after receiving the news that a new case of Ebola was confirmed only five months since the country declared an end to the last outbreak that killed six people in the region. Congo’s Health Ministry and the National Institute of Biomedical Research announced Friday that a child of nearly 3 years old was sent to the Butsili hospital in Beni after presenting various symptoms related to Ebola. He died on Oct. 6 and tested positive for Ebola. About 100 people who may have been exposed have been identified and will be monitored.