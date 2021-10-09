France urges UK to pay promised money for migrant policing

AP National

DUNKIRK, France (AP) — France’s interior minister has urged Britain to fulfill its promises to provide tens of millions of pounds (dollars) to help France stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin noted that “migratory pressure is picking up after COVID,” and said France has sharply increased efforts to stop it. French maritime authorities are now stopping 75% of migrant boats seeking to cross the Channel, he said, but could reach 100% if Britain provides the 54 million pounds ($74 million) promised in July. In the past two days, French authorities have rescued 130 migrants whose boats were in distress.