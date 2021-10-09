State investigating death of Georgia police officer

AP National

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the early Saturday death of a Georgia police officer who was shot in the line of duty in Wheeler County. Few details have been released but the GBI said the victim is an officer from the Alamo Police Department. GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons confirmed the officer was working when he was shot, but it’s unclear if authorities have made any arrests. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports several law enforcement agencies identified the officer killed as Dylan Harrison. Wheeler County is located about 90 miles southeast of Macon.