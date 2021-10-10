Couple preserving Florida house linked to Martin Luther King

AP National

By SHELDON GARDNER, St. Augustine Record

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A house connected to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now in the hands of a couple who plans to preserve it. David Manaute and Patti Barry live in the house on the coastline south of St. Augustine. They were familiar with the house’s history. A historical marker stands on the property, which is on the coastline several miles south of St. Augustine. During the ’60s, King came to St. Augustine to advance the civil rights movement, and he stayed in different places around town to maintain his safety. The home was the target of attacks by people who apparently thought King was staying there. A bullet hole is still in one of the door frames.