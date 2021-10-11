Greece boosts border guards over Afghan migration fears

AP National

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece will further increase its border guards at the Turkish border over fears of a a spike in attempted illegal migration because of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Greek officials said Monday that an additional 250 officers will join the 1,500-strong border force over the next several months. That’s compared to about 1,000 officers early last year. Greek authorities say more EU countries now favor tougher measures including border walls following a migration crisis between Belarus and its EU neighbors. Twelve EU countries including Greece, Poland and Lithuania have sent a letter to the European Commission asking for tougher measures against illegal immigration.