Pennsylvania attorney general jumps into ’22 governor’s race

AP National

By MARC LEVY, MARK SCOLFORO and MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, is set to announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday. That’s according to his campaign spokesperson. The 48-year-old is a self-described progressive who led a nationally prominent investigation into sexual abuse of children by clergy. He further raised his political profile by pushing back against Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his presidential election loss last year. Shapiro is the only announced Democratic candidate for governor. The Democratic incumbent, Gov. Tom Wolf, is constitutionally barred from running for a third term. Shapiro has Wolf’s endorsement.