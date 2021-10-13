Man sues Oklahoma for records as state resumes executions

AP National

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A retired New York attorney is suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, saying its claim to have no records pertaining to the drugs it plans to use in upcoming executions “defies belief.” Fred Hodara filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Oklahoma County District Court. He is asking the court to compel the corrections department to comply with his open records requests for documentation of its execution plans. He says the department told him none of the requested records exist. Oklahoma put a moratorium on executions in 2015 after it used a drug in one that wasn’t authorized for such use. Hodara says he requested the records to ensure that the state follows the law when it resumes them.