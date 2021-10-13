Now question in NFL is: Does Gruden reflect broader culture?

AP National

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

Current and former NFL players and others who work in the league have varying opinions whether the attitudes expressed by Jon Gruden in emails over several years are pervasive throughout the sport these days. One thing that is clear: The whole episode is a topic of conversation in locker rooms right now. Gruden resigned as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this week after his emails to former Washington club executive Bruce Allen with racist, homophobic and misogynistic thoughts came to light in newspaper reports. Some saw Gruden’s words as indicative of a behind-the-scenes culture that could persist in an industry where about 70% of the players are Black while more than 80% of head coaches and GMs are white — and all are men.