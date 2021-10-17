Kosovo votes in municipal elections, focus at Pristina race

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is holding municipal elections, with the left-wing governing party aiming to capture the city hall in the capital, Pristina. About 1.9 million voters were casting ballots Sunday to elect mayors for 38 municipalities and some 1,000 town hall lawmakers. The main contest will be for Pristina. Voting in the north, populated by a predominantly ethnic Serb minority, will attract much of the attention following two recent incidents of soaring tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is a tough test for the people and authorities as officials of the election authorities running the process should confirm taking at least one vaccine shot while voters should hold the mask during the process.