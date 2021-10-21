Bernard Haitink, renowned Dutch conductor, dies at 92

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

Bernard Haitink, a Dutch conductor of refinement and grace who led the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for 27 years and held leadership positions in London, Chicago and Boston, died at his home in London on Thursday. He was 92. Haitink was principal conductor of the Concertgebouw from 1963-88, chief conductor of the London Philharmonic from 1969-79, music director of the Glynebourne Festival from 1978-88 and music director of The Royal Opera, Covent Garden, from 1987-2002. He also served as principal conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 2006-10, and principal guest conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1995-2004.