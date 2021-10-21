Rapper Young Thug sues over swiped bag that had cash, songs

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper Young Thug says that an apartment concierge let an unknown person take his Louis Vuitton bag holding jewelry, money and about 200 unreleased songs. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the performer last week sued the company that manages the apartment complex and its concierge company. The lawsuit says a concierge put the bag in a secure location after the rapper left it next to his car, but another employee released it to someone else. The lawsuit says the missing bag contained a hard drive with about 200 unreleased songs that are worth at least $1 million. The defendants have not responded to requests for comment.