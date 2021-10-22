Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The four people may have been infected by an aromatherapy spray imported from India. Two of them, one a child in Georgia, died. The others were from Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that its scientists found the same type of bacteria that causes the disease in an aromatherapy spray found in the Georgia patient’s home. The spray was made in India and sold at Walmart. The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the spray in six scents. Officials are investigating whether other scents and brands may pose a risk.