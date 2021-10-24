US urges NKorea to stop missile tests and return to talks

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat has urged North Korea to refrain from additional missile tests and resume nuclear diplomacy, days after the North fired off its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years. Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy on North Korea, spoke after meeting with South Korean officials to discuss North Korea’s recent missile tests while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled. He called on North Korea to cease provocations and engage in dialogue, reiterating that the U.S. is ready to meet without preconditions. North Korea has said a return to talks is conditional on the U.S. dropping what it calls hostile policy, an apparent reference to the sanctions and regular military drills between the U.S. and South Korea.