100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The first 100 winners of an initiative to nurture talented teens worldwide have been named. It’s part of a $1 billion program funded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife. The winners announced Monday will receive lifetime support for their education and the service projects they have created, with encouragement for them to work together and use their skills to solve the world’s thorniest problems. One of the winners is an 18-year-old from Burundi who lives in a Kenyan refugee camp and has co-founded a nonprofit to help address poverty there. Another winner is a 16-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, who built an online tool to gauge how much biased information a Twitter account offers.